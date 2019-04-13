Military exercises being held at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Reserve citizen airmen from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base are participating in military exercises through Monday at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
During the exercise, participants will be in military uniforms loading and unloading military aircraft with engines running. While the activities may appear realistic, the public should be notified that it is not an active emergency, but only an exercise, according to military officials.
All commercial and general aviation flights and airport operations will continue as scheduled during the exercise, officials added.
Hollywood Burbank Airport is part of the National Incident Management System and would be utilized in the event of a natural disaster in the greater Los Angeles area to bring in emergency supplies and first responders, and evacuate critical patients to hospitals outside of the local area, according to military officials