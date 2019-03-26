Author’s book looks at issues involving motherhood in U.S.

Amy Westervelt, author of the book “Forget ‘Having It All,’ How America Messed Up Motherhood and How to Fix It,” will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.
This book looks at the challenges some mothers face when they have children and have to return to work.
According to Westervelt, it is the main issue standing in the way of gender equality in the workplace. There are also some comparisons with other countries and cultures regarding motherhood.
The event is free. For more information, call (818) 238-5620.