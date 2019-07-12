Question & Answer: Providence High School’s new head of school happy to be home

SM: There are a lot of things you can do. For me, my first starting point is to say that we’re not competing against Loyola or Notre Dame or Harvard-Westlake. We’re competing against ourselves. We need to be the best version of what Providence High School can be and worrying about what other schools are doing would be a distraction and a disservice to time and energy that could be put toward deepening the impact and the influence of our unique mission here that comes from the sisters of Providence.