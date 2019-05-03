Public fine tunes ideas for features at new Hollywood Burbank terminal

About 100 local residents, business representatives and aviation consultants continued an ongoing discussion on Wednesday about what features and amenities a 14-gate replacement terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport should have.
Airport officials and consultants from MIG Inc. held the second of a series of public workshops, which airport officials are calling charrettes, on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Burbank-Media Center, during which the public started to distill information that was brought up during the first workshop.
In March, about 80 people attended the first charrette and provided consultants with general ideas about the design, features and amenities they’d like to see for the new terminal.
The consultants then categorized all of the information into several groups and tasked attendees to clarify, add or remove any of the topics and suggestions brought up in March.
“This step requires more processing because you don’t have a blank sheet of paper anymore,” said Daniel Iacofano, chief executive of MIG.
“You now have to critique what was said, absorb that and add color to it, add additional points and maybe shape the wording and direction a little bit more to complete the picture,” he added.
After spending about an hour and half brainstorming, distilling and discussing the topics with the consultants, attendees made it clear that the ease of entering and exiting the airport — which the current terminal provides — was a top priority.
However, that wasn’t the only feature important to some at the workshop. Many people, including Burbank resident Mandy Flynn, told the consultants that the new terminal needs to embody a sense of Burbank and not necessarily Hollywood.
“Our economy in this city is driven by movie and television making,” Flynn said. “[The new terminal] should be less Hollywood and more about production and the making of movies and entertainment — the behind the scenes rather than the glamour.”
Aside from ensuring that Burbank is represented in the new terminal, Flynn said having child-friendly areas is an important feature she would like included.
With two children of her own, she said she would appreciate a safe area where children can play — and hopefully tire themselves — before boarding a flight.
“I think everyone can appreciate that,” Flynn said.
Another Burbank resident, Queen Searles, said it is important for her that airport officials consider having media studios sponsor the gates or terminals, not only as a way to generate revenue but to allow studios to showcase current and upcoming projects to give travelers an insight about the entertainment produced in Burbank.
“The themes of each terminal could constantly change with the entertainment seasons,” Searles said. “[Hollywood Burbank Airport] would stay fresh because entertainment is always fresh and new.”
Additional workshops in Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles in the coming months will discuss the topics discussed at the second charrette.
Dates for those workshops have yet to be announced.