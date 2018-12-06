Southwest Airlines flight skids off runway in Burbank amid heavy rainfall

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland got a jolt Thursday morning after their plane skidded off a runway as it landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Just after 9 a.m., Flight 278 from Oakland slid on runway 26, which runs perpendicular to Hollywood Way, according to airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf.
The aircraft continued to slide until it was stopped by an engineered materials arrestor system, or EMAS, near the end of the runway, located about 30 to 40 yards away from the street.
“The EMAS did exactly what it was supposed and designed to do — it stopped the plane from going through the blast fence,” Burghdorf said. “It didn’t hit anything else. The airport angel was with us this morning.”
A statement issued by the airline said no injuries were reported among the 112 passengers and five crew members aboard the flight.
Hollywood Burbank Airport safety officials are investigating why the aircraft lost control.
While an official cause has not been determined, the Southland has been battered by heavy rainfall since early Thursday morning.
Moe Storch, a passenger on the plane, said on Twitter the aircraft hydroplaned after landing on the wet runaway.
Los Angeles County is expected to see between .50 to 1.5 inches of rainfall through early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood advisories were also issued for the foothill areas of Burbank.