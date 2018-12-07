Southland storm was much stronger than forecasters predicted, catching officials off guard

In Ventura County, which was hit by the devastating Thomas fire a year ago, the only months that have seen significant amounts of rain were last January, when about an inch of rain fell, and March, where 4.68 inches of rain fell. The January storm produced such fast rates of rainfall, there’s only a 1 in 200 chance of it appearing it any given year. The storm dropped half an inch of rain in five minutes, producing a debris flow that killed at least 21 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito.