On Theater: ‘9 to 5' Dollied up at Vanguard

It’s been nearly 40 years since Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton took care of business — as well as their boss Dabney Coleman — in the hit movie “9 to 5,” which featured Parton’s iconic title song.

Ten years ago, the story morphed into a Broadway musical with Parton composing the music and lyrics. The show finally has found its way to our neck of the woods in a sprightly, up-tempo treatment at Costa Mesa’s Vanguard University.

The three women leads (Janae Beaver, Claire Trickey, Allison Gainer) hold their boss (Robert Ball) captive in "9 to 5," playing at Vanguard University through Oct. 6. (Sarah Bordelon)

It’s the funniest, most enjoyable show about the world of commerce since “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” and its three female protagonists are, indeed, really trying — trying to give the women in their company some clout by literally holding their sexist, egotistical boss captive while they investigate his corruption.

Director Susan K. Berkompas has captured the tasty comedic flavor of the movie with the Vanguard version, which delves more deeply into the three ladies’ private lives. Each has her big moment or two under Scott Cokely’s stirring musical direction.

Most reminiscent of her cinematic character is Allison Gainer as the blonde beauty popularized by Parton. Gainer not only has the physicality but a glorious voice to match, and she struts through her performance with alacrity.

Claire Trickey also is excellent as a woman deserving, but denied, promotion who’s also pursued by a younger office worker. Janae Beaver is fine as the new employee who joins in the company coup. She’s nearly divorced and often fending off her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The villainous employer is lustily enacted by Robert Ball as a horny, self-centered lowlife with the hots for Gainer’s character. He pointedly ignores Roz, the less-showy secretary who actually adores him. She’s played by a terrific Gwendolyn Olson who reverses the show’s title in her plaintive “5 to 9” solo.

Tiffer Aguirre, Claire Trickey, DJ Fields and Charlton Hughes in Vanguard University's production of "9 to 5," which runs in Costa Mesa through Oct. 6. (Sarah Bordelon)

Credit for the choreography, always a major plus at Vanguard, is shared by director Berkompas and the dance empress Bretlyn Schmitt-Lazaris, who joined the ensemble on short notice when another dancer was injured.

Women’s issues are rightfully given their due, but the emphasis remains on comedy in this high-energy presentation featuring ambitious production numbers and a highly adaptable setting designed by Paul Eggington. Full marks also to Lia M. Hansen’s attractive costumes.

There’s much to enjoy in “9 to 5,” the forerunner of an upcoming movie version, in this richly rewarding production at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater.

IF YOU GO

What: “9 to 5”

Where: Vanguard University, 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

When: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 and 7:30 through Oct. 6

Cost: $15 to $19

Information: (714) 668-6145; vanguardtickets.com/

