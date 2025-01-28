O.C. Supervisors tighten grip on public contracts following bribery scandal

Supervisors look to improve monitoring of public contracts after Andrew Do’s conviction on bribery charges.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors moved to bring all purchasing agents under the chief executive’s office in the wake of former Supervisor Andrew Do’s bribery conviction last year.

Supervisor Janet Nguyen, who was elected after Do’s resignation from the board, alluded to her predecessor in supporting the move as one that could curb corruption and improve efficiency.

“We know why we are here today,” Nguyen said. “As we move forward, we’re identifying — from this board and from the CEO’s office — best practices to prevent any future corruptions or any future manipulation of a board member or county staff.”

In October, Do pleaded guilty to steering more than $10 million in federal pandemic relief funds for personal gain through a nonprofit connected to his daughter. He admitted to receiving more than $550,000 in bribes from money approved to provide pandemic meals to the elderly.

Supervisors ordered an external audit of select public contracts in the aftermath.

Putting the county’s 189 purchasing agents under one umbrella instead of them being spread out over several departments is seen as a means of tightening its grip over public contracts, including monitoring contract compliance — all with improved efficiency.

The board delegates the authority to procure goods and services to the county’s procurement officer.

But a supplemental agenda noted that County Procurement Officer Maria Argusa “lacks supervisorial authority over staff which creates operational challenges.”

The approved revamp was overshadowed by confusion about President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing federal funds and how it could impact the county.

But during the discussion over the midyear budget report, supervisors still managed to signal support for reorganizing the county’s procurement process.

“That’s warranted,” said Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento. “That’s a good step, given where we’ve been.”

Centralizing purchasing agents under the chief executive’s office will take a phased approach over 12 months starting on Feb. 7.

It comes after a Jan. 3 memo from interim chief executive Michelle Aguirre warned department heads to freeze hiring and tighten spending in anticipation of a possible budget shortfall.

Supervisor Katrina Foley had clarifying questions for Aguirre about the restructuring.

“We have different positions that have been in different departments that are now going to be centralized,” she said. “I just want to make sure we’re not going to be eliminating those positions. What happens to those individuals?”

Aguirre mentioned that centralizing has been a work in progress between her and Argusa for the past three years.

“It’ll be a phase-in approach where the positions will move from the department budget to the CEO’s budget,” she added. “The individual employees themselves, they stay put. They’ll stay at the department that they are currently supporting.”

Aguirre also noted that there would be “minimal” to “no impact” for the current roster of purchasing agents.

Supervisors unanimously approved the adjustment.