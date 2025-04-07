Advertisement
Death toll rises to 5 from single-vehicle crash in O.C.

A fifth person has died from the crash of a speeding vehicle into a tree late Saturday night in Santa Ana, police said.
By City News Service

Santa Ana police said today that a fifth person has died from the crash of a speeding vehicle into a tree.

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets and a few blocks west of Carl Thornton Park, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The vehicle had been speeding westbound on Segerstrom where it struck the tree, according to Officer Natalie Garcia.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, Garcia said. Paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, where one eventually died, Fox 11 reported.

The station also reported two of the people in the vehicle were adults and four were teens who attended high schools in Santa Ana, that some of the victims were related and that five of the people in the crashed vehicle were female.

