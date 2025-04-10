Teen identified in fatal crash in Santa Ana that killed 5

Scene of a crash that resulted in the death of three Santa Ana high school students around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, a few blocks west of Carl Thornton Park.

Authorities Thursday identified a fifth victim killed in a weekend traffic crash in Santa Ana.

The fifth victim, who was pronounced dead Wednesday night, was identified as 13-year-old Cinthia Torres of Santa Ana, according to Sgt. Gerard McCann of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of a fourth victim — 16-year-old Jacqueline Torres Zarate of Santa Ana — was released Wednesday.

Advertisement

The three other victims identified were 17-year-old Natalia Vidal Zarate, 18-year-old Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez and 20-year-old Arely Robles, all of Santa Ana, according to McCann.

Martinez was behind the wheel in the crash, according to Officer Natalie Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department.

A 15-year-old girl remained hospitalized and was recovering, Garcia said.

The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred about 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue between Raitt and Greenville streets, a few blocks west of Carl Thornton Park, according to police.

A four-door Lexus sedan had been speeding westbound on Segerstrom and struck a tree, according to Garcia.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, and Santa Ana police confirmed Monday that a fifth person had died.

Two of the people in the vehicle were adults and four were teens who attended high schools in Santa Ana, Garcia said. In addition, some of the victims were related and five of the people in the vehicle were female, Garcia said.

The investigation of the cause of the crash remained “very preliminary,” but “they think speed is one of the main factors,” Garcia added.