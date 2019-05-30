On Food: Bayside Restaurant celebrates 20th anniversary

For Bayside’s 20th anniversary, the restaurant is offering a special through November. For $20, you can get a glass of Rodney Strong chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon paired with one of the following: a 6-ounce New York minute steak (served with mushroom diane sauce and wilted spinach), a 6-ounce yellowfin tuna tataki (with soy sauce, ginger, wasabi and avocado) or shrimp scampi (served with white wine sauce, chili flakes and garlic parsley pesto rosso bruschetta).