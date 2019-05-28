DAILY PILOT

Summer Jazz at Argyros Plaza is back for second year

By Eric Marchese
May 28, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Eric Marienthal performs at last year’s Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza series at the Segerstrom Center last year. This year’s lineup runs from June 7 to August 30, with KJAZZ-FM’s Bubba Jackson returning as Master of Ceremonies. (Photo by Doug Gifford)

The combination of Southern California sun, summer fun and the wide-ranging freedom of jazz made last year’s inaugural Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza series of free concerts a hit — so it’s back for a second year.

Friday nights from 7-9 p.m. will feature a wide range of jazz styles through an all-star lineup stretching out over 13 weeks, with KJAZZ-FM personality and jazz legend Bubba Jackson returning as emcee.

The vibrant lineup kicks off on June 7 with The Phil Norman Tentet, a 10-player group that brings audiences the Big Band sound.

June 14 brings The Jackie Rush Band as the opening act for the Orange County School of the Arts’ Ambassador Jazz Orchestra, whose repertoire spans early vintage jazz through contemporary examples of the genre. That band is led by saxophonist Dan St. Marseille, who has worked with such major jazz artists as Cab Calloway and Mel Torme.

Rounding out June are The Bryan Cabrera Trio opening for An Evening with Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney (June 21); and The Paul Kreibich Quartet followed by The Cheryl Barnes Band (June 28). L.A.-based jazz trombonist McChesney is famed for his ultra-fast yet melodic solos, while Barnes is a Grammy nominee.

Those with a taste for vintage pop music should enjoy the July 5 program and the music of Matt Forbes, while fans of jazz piano will enjoy the keyboard wizardry of veteran ivory-tickler Ron Kobayashi (July 19) and Filipino jazz pianist Tateng Katindig (Aug. 23).

Interested in Latin jazz? Come hear the Natalie Jacob Jazz Band (July 12) or The Cuban Jazz Train (on July 26) led by Latin Grammy-nominated drummer and percussionist Calixto Oviedo.

August brings another top-flight drummer, Clayton Cameron, who has toured with Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett and other jazz legends; a salute to Filipino jazz featuring vocalist Charmaine Clamor, who’s been called the “Queen of Jazzipino”; and an entire evening of blues.

The series closes on Aug. 30 with the all-woman Jazz All-Stars featuring Sweet Baby J’ai, whom series host Jackson calls “one of the most respected and multifaceted performers today… with genre-defying work which both embraces and expands the jazz tradition.”

THE 2019 LINEUP

June 7: The Phil Norman Tentet

June 14: Jackie Rush Band; OCSA Ambassador Jazz Orchestra

June 21: Bryan Cabrera Trio; An Evening with Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney

June 28: The Paul Kreibich Quartet; The Cheryl Barnes Band

July 5: Matt Forbes and His Vintage Pop Orchestra

July 12: Boyz and the Beez; The Natalie Jacob Jazz Band

July 19: Ron Kobayashi Trio; Cathy Segal-Garcia Band

July 26: Calixto Oviedo and the Cuban Jazz Train

August 2: Clayton Cameron and The Jass Explosion

August 9: George Gilliam Quartet; Connie Han Trio

August 16: Blues night: The John Clifton Blues Band; The 44s Blues Band

August 23: Mon David Quartet, featuring Tateng Katindig on piano; Charmaine Clamor

August 30: Jazz All-Stars: Sweet Baby J’ai and The Women

IF YOU GO

What: Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza

Where: Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

When: June 7-August 30. 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday night.

Cost: Free, non-ticketed

Information: (714) 556-2121, SCFTA.org

Eric Marchese is a contributor to TimesOC.

