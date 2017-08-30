Advertisement > Daily Pilot News Daily Pilot Photo Gallery: Orange County Coastkeeper and university researchers study beds of eelgrass at Back Bay Science Center Aug 29, 2017 | 8:37 PM Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Heroes Hall celebrates 2nd anniversary and unveils new exhibit PHOTOS Lifeguard hopefuls try out for spots in Huntington Beach Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya