Costa Mesa taps Deputy Chief LaPointe to serve as interim head of CMPD

Costa Mesa Police Deputy Chief Joyce LaPointe has been tapped to serve as the interim replacement for outgoing Chief Ron Lawrence, who retires from the department on Friday, city officials reported Wednesday.

Cecilia Gallardo-Daly — herself appointed to an interim role in June following the termination of City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison in May — made the selection, explaining LaPointe’s professionalism and dedication made her a standout candidate for the temporary role.

“She is a trusted leader in the department and is well known to the Costa Mesa community,” Gallardo-Daly said in a city news release issued Wednesday.

“I’m confident she will be a great interim chief who will ensure continuity and uphold the department’s key philosophies of customer service and professional responsiveness to the community, businesses and city officials.”

LaPointe made local history in 2020 after being sworn in as the first female captain to serve in the Costa Mesa Police Department, which first hired her in 1997. Since then, she has worked as a patrol officer, defensive tactics instructor, tactical flight officer and a traffic investigator, as well as numerous supervisory roles.

In April 2023, she was named deputy chief, the first to hold the title in CMPD’s history. In that position, LaPointe earned a base salary near the top of a range between $15,143 and $20,292 per pay period, according to city figures. The base salary for her new role is from $18,163 to $24,340 per pay period.

The Costa Mesa resident on Wednesday thanked city officials for their trust and support and Lawrence for guiding her into the interim chief position.

“Costa Mesa is more than just where I work; it’s where I live and it’s where I’ve grown both personally and professionally,” she said in Wednesday’s release. “I care deeply about this community, and I intend to lead with heart, to listen, stay connected and lead with fairness and accountability.”

Lawrence, who came to lead the department in 2021 from the city of Citrus Heights in Northern California, announced his retirement plans to the public in March after 35 years in law enforcement. It will be up to city officials to conduct a search for Lawrence’s permanent replacement or to fill the role from within.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, speaking in Wednesday’s release, praised LaPointe as a “true professional.”

“She has worked side by side with Chief Lawrence to implement innovative police technologies to assist crime-fighting efforts, build trust throughout the community and develop police personnel for future leadership positions,” he said. “The department will be in very capable hands with her at the helm.”