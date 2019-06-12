The Frat House is the last gay bar standing in Garden Grove

“One of the volunteers was telling me their experiences on Garden Grove Boulevard, and how it used to be like [West Hollywood], or even much larger than WeHo back in the day,” she said. “There were so many riots occurring in terms of police officers being stationed outside of bars harassing people, taking pictures of people, making sure of who goes in and out, which was alarming. But then you look at today’s Garden Grove and you wouldn’t imagine there was a huge queer scene.”