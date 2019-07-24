Los Amigos’ Vidalia Abarca is Garden Grove League girls’ soccer MVP

Los Amigos High senior forward Vidalia Abarca was named the Garden Grove League MVP in girls’ soccer after helping the Lobos win the league title and go on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 5 crown.

Los Amigos senior Mya Rodriguez was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Abarca, bound for Cal State San Bernardino, played more defense as a senior but still scored 37 goals for Los Amigos (18-4-2, 9-1 in league). The Lobos defeated Pasadena Westridge 0-0 (4-1 in penalty kicks) for the Division 5 title, the program’s first CIF crown.

Los Amigos junior defender Vanessa Sanchez, junior midfielder Jennifer Rincon and freshman defender Lauren Knoob earned first-team accolades.

Los Amigos senior defender Adamaris Villa, senior goalkeeper Andrea Mendoza and junior forward Judith Callesnoriega were second-team selections.

Rancho Alamitos senior Shyla Branson and Santiago freshman Samantha Lemus shared the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award, while Loara junior Ashley Villagrana was the Goalkeeper of the Year.

