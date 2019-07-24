Newport Harbor’s Emily Johnson, Sadie Pitchess share Wave League girls’ soccer MVP

Newport Harbor High senior midfielder Emily Johnson and junior forward Sadie Pitchess shared the Wave League girls’ soccer MVP award after helping the Sailors win their first league title since the 1985-86 season.

The UC Santa Barbara-bound Johnson, who scored six goals and had a team-best 10 assists, and Pitchess were key pieces for Newport Harbor (18-3-6, 5-0-1 in league). They also helped the Sailors advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs before losing 2-0 to Los Alamitos.

Laguna Beach junior striker Reilyn Turner, a UCLA commit, earned Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors. Newport Harbor sophomore Samara Golan and Marina sophomore McKenna Pua shared Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors.

Sophomore defender Jenna McConnaughey, sophomore midfielder Reese Bodas, senior midfielder Sofia Velazquez and junior defender Nicole Laz earned first-team honors for Newport Harbor.

Second-place Laguna Beach (4-11-5, 2-2-2) had junior midfielder Jayd Sprague, senior defender Shanai Auguis and senior goalkeeper Lola Fisher as first-team honorees. The Breakers lost 1-0 to Brea Olinda in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Fountain Valley (7-9-5, 1-3-2), which finished third in the league, had senior midfielder Chantelle Sanchez and senior forward Jackie Rodriguez as first-team honorees.

Marina (7-10-6, 1-4-1), which took last place, had senior midfielders Kellie Hallworth and Kerryn Stigar as first-team honorees.

Second-team honorees included Newport Harbor’s Skylynn Rodriguez, Jessica Gardner and Samantha Nowak, as well as Laguna Beach’s Acacia Edwards, Blake Turner and Kerin Onodera.

Fountain Valley’s Samantha Valdez and Kennedy Chavez, as well as Kaitlyn Paculba and Carley Miles of Marina, also earned second-team accolades.

