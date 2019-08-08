Brethren Christian’s McKinna Bullock makes second-team All-Express League in girls’ basketball

Brethren Christian High senior small forward McKinna Bullock earned second-team All-Express League girls’ basketball honors in the 2018-19 season.

Bullock averaged a team-high 10.9 points per game for the Warriors, who went 4-13 overall and 1-7 in the league to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Brethren Christian senior point guard Jessica Holloway was an honorable mention. Holloway scored 9.5 points per contest.

League champion Eastside Christian (11-5, 8-0 in league) took home the top honors, with sophomore center Tereise Tosi being named the Player of the Year and Kevin Lee receiving the Coach of the Year award.

