Huntington Beach’s Elaina Davey is Wave League MVP in girls’ water polo

Huntington Beach High junior goalkeeper Elaina Davey earned Wave League MVP honors after helping the Oilers win the inaugural league title last season.

Davey is joined by Oilers senior teammates Shanna Zuanich and Courtney Heydorff, as well as freshman Shanna Davidson, as first-team honorees. Edison junior Delaney Lewellyn and sophomore Ella Jensen also made the first team, as did Fountain Valley senior Taylor Waldschmidt and Marina junior Emma Marsh.

Davey made 288 saves on the season for the Oilers (18-11, 6-0 in league) , who won the league and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs before losing 6-4 at San Clemente. Their 12-11 overtime victory over Murrieta Valley in the first round of CIF was the program’s first playoff victory in six years.

Heydorff led Huntington Beach with 78 goals and 42 steals, and she was second with 28 assists. Davidson had 57 goals, 26 assists and 31 steals, and Zuanich tallied 41 goals, 12 assists and 15 steals.

Lewellyn, a center, and Jensen, a driver, helped Edison (14-16, 4-2) finish second in the league. The Chargers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 4 playoffs before losing 8-7 at Dana Hills.

Waldschmidt helped Fountain Valley (11-15, 2-4) finish third in the four-team league. Marsh was a standout goalkeeper for Marina (7-18, 0-6), which finished fourth.

Huntington Beach junior Emily Tucker and sophomore Morgan O’Connell earned second-team accolades, as did Edison sophomore Sam Worley and freshman Lily Worley.

Fountain Valley senior Kiana Wesley and junior Victoria Wilcox earned second-team nods, as did Marina freshman Lana Kardos.

