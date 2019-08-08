Los Amigos’ Steven Ruelas earns first-team All-Garden Grove League nod in boys’ basketball

Los Amigos High senior shooting guard Steven Ruelas made the All-Garden Grove League first team in boys’ basketball after leading the Lobos in scoring in the 2018-19 season.

Ruelas averaged 16.1 points per game for Los Amigos, which finished 3-23 overall and 1-9 in league play. The Lobos finished tied for fifth in the six-team league.

Los Amigos senior point guard Darin Lee earned second-team accolades.

La Quinta senior Michael Nadeau and Santiago senior Ricky Briseno shared the Garden Grove League MVP honor. La Quinta and Santiago were co-league champions.

Advertisement

La Quinta senior Anthony Nguyen was the Offensive Player of the Year and Bolsa Grande senior Sebastian Dang earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Santiago’s Matt Moorhouse was the Coach of the Year.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.