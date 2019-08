High School Football Picks

The first game of the 2019 football season features Edison against Wailuku (Hawaii) Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium in Hawaii on Friday at 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Edison vs. Baldwin

David Carrillo Peñaloza: Edison

2018 record: 83-27

Matt Szabo: Edison

2018 record: 90-20

Andrew Turner: Edison

2018 record: 91-19

