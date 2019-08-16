Pacifica Christian Orange County boys’ basketball to host January showcase

The Pacifica Christian Orange County High boys’ basketball team will host the inaugural BSN Sports Showcase event on Jan. 11, Pacifica Christian coach Jeff Berokoff announced Thursday.

The eight-team event, which aims at being one of the top high school showcases on the West Coast, includes Pacifica Christian, as well as Arbor View and Desert Pines, both from Las Vegas, and Rancho Solano Prep of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Roosevelt of Fresno and Bakersfield Christian are also scheduled to play, as well as Los Angeles Windward and Northridge Heritage Christian.

Berokoff said the showcase will feature four games, starting from 3:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. He added that among the eight teams participating, there are 17 players with NCAA Division I offers. Two have committed, Arbor View incoming senior guard Donovan Yap to UNLV and Pacifica Christian senior forward Judah Brown to St. Mary’s College.

Advertisement

“The thought process behind it was establishing something in our gym that can showcase our great talent that we have at our school, and also showcase other great talent from outside of the area to our community,” said Berokoff, who led the Tritons to the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title game last season. “We have some high-level programs and really good teams.”

Desert Pines sophomore point guard Milos Uzan has offers from TCU and UNLV. Desert Pines also has 6-foot-8 senior Darnell Washington, who is a top football tight end recruit, as well as 6-6 wing player Anthony Swift.

Senior forward Hunter Ruck, who has several college offers, leads Rancho Solano. Senior guards Qiant Myers and Nico Thomas lead Roosevelt, while 6-6 junior wing Lendl Henderson leads Bakersfield Christian along with 6-6 senior Ben Yurosek, who has committed to Stanford for football.

Advertisement

Windward is led by 6-8 sophomore Kijani Wright and 6-5 sophomore guard Dylan Andrews, who has offers from UCLA and USC. Heritage Christian features 6-6 junior wing Justin Rochelin, who has offers from programs like Florida, Oklahoma and Washington State. Sophomore guard Sky Clark and senior guard Dilon Depina also have multiple offers.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.