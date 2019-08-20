Costa Mesa’s Alexis Litvak is Orange Coast League Pitcher of the Year in softball

Costa Mesa High’s Alexis Litvak garnered Orange Coast League Pitcher of the Year honors in softball.

The Mustangs sophomore struck out 120 and walked 42 in 125 1/3 innings, helping Costa Mesa to a second-place finish in the Orange Coast League at 8-2.

Costa Mesa also had Katie Belmontes, Haley Wolf and Hailie Salyer selected to the first team.

Estancia had sophomore utility player Lena De La O and senior first baseman Micaiah Watanabe-Patterson named to the first team.

Belmontes, a senior shortstop who signed with Cal State Northridge, led the Mustangs offensively. She batted .567, scored 30 runs and had 29 runs batted in. Belmontes also had 12 doubles, eight home runs and two triples.

Wolf, a senior third baseman, had a .529 batting average with 33 runs scored, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles and one triple.

Salyer, a junior second baseman, hit .426 with 22 RBIs, 18 runs, 10 doubles and one home run.

Costa Mesa went 12-12 overall and lost to Pasadena Poly 10-2 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

De La O hit .477 with 12 runs scored and six extra-base hits, while Watanabe-Patterson batted .343 with four doubles.

Estancia went 8-11-1 overall and 6-4 in the league to finish in third place. The Eagles lost 11-1 at Thermal Coachella Valley in a Division 6 wild-card game.

Senior Valeria Contreras and sophomore Stephanie Herrera received second-team honors for the Mustangs.

Estancia senior pitcher Dioselin Soto and sophomore third baseman Dylann Douglass earned second-team nods.

Sophomore catcher Alexis Soto earned the honor of Orange Coast League MVP after leading Calvary Chapel to an undefeated run through its league schedule.

