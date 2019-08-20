High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ volleyball wins Tesoro Tournament

Senior outside hitter Piper Naess had a team-high 13 kills, and the Laguna Beach High girls’ volleyball team defeated Dana Hills 22-25, 25-13, 15-8 to win the Tesoro Tournament championship on Monday.

Senior setter Soren Patchell had 21 assists and five service aces for the Breakers (7-0). Senior opposite Cambria Hall added eight kills, and senior libero Hallie Carballo chipped in with 10 digs.

Breakers sophomore middle blocker Sophia Reavis was named the MVP of the tournament, while junior middle blocker Luisa LoFranco was also named to the all-tournament team.

Laguna Beach will host Dana Hills in a nonleague match on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Edison 3, El Dorado 0: Sophomore outside hitter Kelly McCloskey led the host Chargers with eight kills in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 sweep in nonleague play on Tuesday.

Senior setter Emily Sparks had 21 assists, and senior outside hitter Nikki Logan added six kills.

Edison improved to 3-2.

Fountain Valley 3, Segerstrom 0: The visiting Barons notched a 25-11, 25-9, 25-5 nonleague victory on Tuesday to improve to 2-0.

Senior outside hitter Phoebe Minch had 10 aces and five kills. Junior middle blocker Juliette Bokor added seven kills and two aces, and junior setter Lauren Mena chipped in with 15 assists.

Trabuco Hills 3, Sage Hill 1: The Lightning dropped Tuesday’s nonleague road match 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18.

Senior outside hitter Ashley Sarkisian had 10 kills for Sage Hill (1-5).

