Los Amigos’ Alyssa Ledezma earns first-team All-Garden Grove League honors in softball

The Los Amigos High softball team had senior pitcher Alyssa Ledezma selected to the Garden Grove League first team.

Ledezma, a team captain, hit .623 with 13 doubles and four triples. She scored 24 runs and had 15 runs batted in.

Junior shortstop Kayla Onofre and sophomore outfielder Ariana Alvarez received second-team honors for the Lobos.

Los Amigos went 8-10 overall and 2-8 in the league, finishing in fifth place.

Advertisement

Loara junior pitcher Emma Brenchley and Santiago senior utility player Katherine Sua shared Garden Grove League MVP honors after their teams shared the league title.

Loara senior corner infielder Valerie Orona was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Santiago junior Renamarie Rocha was named the Pitcher of the Year.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.