Ocean View softball duo named to Golden West League first team

The Ocean View High softball team had sophomore third baseman Haley Hoskin and sophomore outfielder Ari Hencke make the Golden West League first team.

Hoskin batted .333 with five doubles and a home run, while Hencke hit .381 with three doubles.

The Seahawks also received three second-team selections in senior second baseman Cailey Collado, freshman shortstop Ava Arce and sophomore Nivea Armenta, who saw playing time at both catcher and first base.

Ocean View went 10-12 overall and placed third in the league at 6-4. The Seahawks fell at Newport Harbor 3-2 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

