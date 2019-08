High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ golf breaks school record

Senior Vanessa Betancourt was co-medalist with a one-under-par 35 as the Huntington Beach High girls’ golf team broke its school record by six strokes, beating Edison 187-200 in Wednesday’s nonleague match at Mile Square Golf Course.

Edison’s Erin Johnson was also co-medalist in both teams’ season opener.

Keely Tang (36), Kaitlin Tsukamoto (37), Chloe Griffith (38), Stella Daniels and Chloe Aala (both 41) also contributed for Huntington Beach.

::

Advertisement

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.