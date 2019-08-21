Los Amigos’ Elias Delgadillo shares Garden Grove League Offensive Player of the Year award in baseball

Los Amigos High senior catcher Elias Delgadillo has earned Garden Grove League Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors in baseball.

Delgadillo shared the award with Loara senior catcher Jacob Mendoza.

Los Amigos also had junior third baseman Joseph Mena as a first-team player. The Lobos finished 7-16 overall and 4-11 in the league, good for fourth place. They failed to qualify for the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

Delgadillo hit a team-best .432 for the Lobos, adding a team-best five home runs and 20 runs batted in. He also scored a team-best 25 runs.

Mena batted .364 for Los Amigos, with two doubles and a team-best 21 RBIs.

Los Amigos junior center fielder Juan Contreras and junior right-handed pitcher and shortstop Nathan Flores each earned second-team accolades.

Loara senior pitcher/shortstop Matt Blackney and senior center fielder/pitcher Patrick Monroe shared the league MVP award after helping the Saxons win the Garden Grove League title. Rancho Alamitos senior Nathan Alarcon earned the league’s Pitcher of the Year honors.

