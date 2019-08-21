Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sage Hill’s Ashwin Chona, Drake Mossman earn first-team All-San Joaquin League accolades in baseball

Sage Hill School starter Ashwin Chona pitches the ball against Brethren Christian in an Academy Leag
Sage Hill’s Ashwin Chona, shown pitching against Brethren Christian on April 13, 2017, threw a perfect game this year against Rowland Heights Southlands Christian in San Joaquin League play.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 21, 2019
4:41 PM
Sage Hill School seniors Ashwin Chona and Drake Mossman have each earned first-team All-San Joaquin League honors in baseball after helping the Lightning finish third in the league.

Chona, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder bound for New York University, finished the season 2-5 with a 3.42 earned-run average. He struck out 54 batters in 30 2/3 innings. He also hit .383, which tied him for the team lead in average with Mossman, adding a double, a home run and 13 runs scored.

Chona threw a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Rowland Heights Southlands Christian to open league play. Sage Hill finished 7-10 overall and 3-6 in the league, failing to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

Mossman, a left-handed pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, had a 2-3 record with a 2.02 ERA. He struck out 26 in 34 2/3 innings pitched, and hit .383 with three doubles, a home run and a team-best 15 runs batted in.

Sage Hill senior shortstop Daniel Fishman, senior catcher Conner Hatzenbuehler and senior right-handed pitcher/infielder Trevor Klein each earned second-team honors. Junior right-handed pitcher/third baseman William Ho was an honorable mention.

Senior right-handed pitcher and infielder Robert Wood of league champion Capistrano Valley Christian earned San Joaquin League Player of the Year honors, while Scott Wallis of second-place St. Margaret’s was selected as Coach of the Year.

Daily Pilot Staff
