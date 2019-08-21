Sage Hill’s Ashwin Chona, Drake Mossman earn first-team All-San Joaquin League accolades in baseball

Sage Hill School seniors Ashwin Chona and Drake Mossman have each earned first-team All-San Joaquin League honors in baseball after helping the Lightning finish third in the league.

Chona, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder bound for New York University, finished the season 2-5 with a 3.42 earned-run average. He struck out 54 batters in 30 2/3 innings. He also hit .383, which tied him for the team lead in average with Mossman, adding a double, a home run and 13 runs scored.

Chona threw a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Rowland Heights Southlands Christian to open league play. Sage Hill finished 7-10 overall and 3-6 in the league, failing to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

Mossman, a left-handed pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, had a 2-3 record with a 2.02 ERA. He struck out 26 in 34 2/3 innings pitched, and hit .383 with three doubles, a home run and a team-best 15 runs batted in.

Advertisement

Sage Hill senior shortstop Daniel Fishman, senior catcher Conner Hatzenbuehler and senior right-handed pitcher/infielder Trevor Klein each earned second-team honors. Junior right-handed pitcher/third baseman William Ho was an honorable mention.

Senior right-handed pitcher and infielder Robert Wood of league champion Capistrano Valley Christian earned San Joaquin League Player of the Year honors, while Scott Wallis of second-place St. Margaret’s was selected as Coach of the Year.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.