Costa Mesa’s Ethan Elliott named to All-Orange Coast League first team in boys’ volleyball

Costa Mesa High’s Ethan Elliott earned a spot on the Orange Coast League first team for the 2019 boys’ volleyball season.

The senior middle blocker provided a reliable hitting option for junior setter Andrew Pham, who received a second-team selection.

Senior outside hitter Jason Chiang and senior opposite Jonathan Barton also were selected to the second team from Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa went 10-16 overall and 4-6 in the league, finishing in fourth place.

Advertisement

Estancia senior outside hitter Nathan Guyot and junior opposite Arthur Bishop earned second-team honors.

The Eagles finished in last place, going 1-9 in league play and 3-28 overall. Estancia beat Costa Mesa in five sets at home on April 4 to split the Battle for the Bell series.

Calvary Chapel senior setter Ethan Neumann was named the league MVP after leading his team to an overall record of 17-5 and an undefeated run in league play.

::

Advertisement

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.