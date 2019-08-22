Edison’s Cole Power splits Wave League MVP honor in boys’ volleyball

Edison High senior libero Cole Power and Los Alamitos senior outside hitter Jake Maffett shared the Wave League MVP award in boys’ volleyball.

Power, a UCLA signee, led the Chargers to an overall record of 17-13. Edison went 5-1 in the Wave League, sharing the league title with Los Alamitos. The Chargers lost to Redondo Union 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Senior outside hitters James Carpenter and Caden Satterfield and junior opposite Sam Warren earned first-team selections for Edison. The Chargers also had senior setter Niko Boone, senior middle blocker Alex Bichlmeier and freshman middle blocker Ayden Anderson nominated to the second team.

Maffett, who is now at Loyola Chicago, had 26 kills in a five-set victory at Edison in the second half of league play, which led to the Griffins finishing the season tied for first place in the league.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos went 21-10 overall and 5-1 in league, but the Griffins were swept out of the Division 1 playoffs by Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.

Fountain Valley went 11-15 overall and 2-4 in the league to finish in third place.

Marina went 10-17 overall and 0-6 in league play.

Neither the Barons or the Vikings had players selected to the All-Wave League teams.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.