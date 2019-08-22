High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football routs Green Street Academy in season opener

Senior quarterback Andrew Johnson threw three touchdowns, and the Laguna Beach High football team defeated Baltimore Green Street Academy 43-14 on Thursday night at Leonardtown St. Mary’s Ryken High in Maryland.

Laguna Beach has now won all four of its season openers under head coach John Shanahan, scoring more than 40 points in each of those games.

Asked in a phone interview what he found most impressive about his team’s win against the Chargers, Shanahan said, “Just our ability to run the football. It’s the best we’ve run the football since we’ve been here.”

Junior Jackson Golden had two rushing touchdowns, and sophomore Tyler Fields scored once on the ground for the Breakers.

Seniors Raul Villalobos, Noah Diver and Connor Fink each had one receiving touchdown.

It began raining in the second quarter, but the Breakers’ spirits could not be dampened after the game. The team could be heard chanting in unison in the background.

Diver said that senior middle linebacker Sam Tyrrell had momentarily been put in charge of the music in the locker room, but he could not identify the song that was playing.

“I’m not sure,” Diver said. “I can’t hear right now. It’s not loud enough. That’s a problem.”

Golden also commented on the jubilation emanating for the Breakers after the victory.

“I’m so happy right now,” Golden said. “We’re on an awesome vacation out to Maryland. We’re going to New York tomorrow, and we just got a [win], so it’s awesome.”

