Los Amigos boys’ volleyball puts pair on All-Garden Grove League second team

The Los Amigos High boys’ volleyball team had junior outside hitter Charlie Doan and sophomore opposite Chris Gonzales named to the All-Garden Grove League second team.

The Lobos went 3-13 overall and 3-7 in the league, finishing in fifth place.

Bolsa Grande junior setter Anthony Vo earned the Garden Grove League MVP award. The Matadors went 18-1 overall and 10-0 in league, suffering their only loss of the season against top-seeded Murrieta Valley in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

