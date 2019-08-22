Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sage Hill boys’ volleyball duo earns first-team All-San Joaquin League honors

Photo Gallery: Sage Hill vs. Ocean View in boys’ volleyball
Sage Hill’s Jackson Bryant (8) blocks the kill attempt by Ocean View’s Andrew Hovis (24) in a nonleague match on March 7.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 22, 2019
6:51 PM
The Sage Hill School boys’ volleyball team had junior setter Amin Sajjadian and junior outside hitter Jackson Bryant selected to the All-San Joaquin League first team.

Junior middle blocker Connor Martin and sophomore opposite August Neubauer made the second team.

Sophomore libero Crash Collier received honorable mention for the Lightning.

Sage Hill went 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the league, finishing in a tie for second place with St. Margaret’s. The Lightning lost to Westminster La Quinta 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 in the first round round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

San Joaquin League champion Saddleback Valley Christian (32-4, 8-0), which went on to win the Division 2 title, swept the league’s top honors. Senior setter George Dyer was named the Player of the Year, senior Logan Griffith was the Libero of the Year, and Ryan Van Rensselaer took home the Coach of the Year award.

Daily Pilot Staff
