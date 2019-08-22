Week 0 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Downey

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers; Sr. WR/LB John Humphreys; Sr. TE/LB Mark Redman; Sr. DE Carter Duss

Key Vikings: Jr. QB Christopher Hernandez; Sr. DL Anthony Lopez, Sr. RB/CB Jaden Allen

Breakdown: Corona del Mar, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 preseason poll, opens the season with a home game against Downey at Davidson Field ... The Sea Kings last played Downey in 2017 on the same field, losing 49-42 to the Vikings in the quarterfinals of the Division 4 playoffs ... Downey, which finished 6-6 last season and in third place in the San Gabriel Valley League, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs before losing 35-28 to Perris Citrus Hill. The Vikings are back in Division 4 this season ... Downey lost most of its top skill players from last season and Hernandez is in his first year at starting quarterback. That’s a contrast to Corona del Mar, which returns 10 starters on offense, including the University of Washington-bound Garbers and Redman and the Stanford-bound Humphreys ... CdM has won 10 of its last 12 nonleague games since 2016.

