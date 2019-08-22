Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 0 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Downey

Ethan Garbers
Corona del Mar senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, shown throwing against Fountain Valley on Oct. 5, 2018, is back to lead the offense.
(Christine Cotter)
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
8:17 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers; Sr. WR/LB John Humphreys; Sr. TE/LB Mark Redman; Sr. DE Carter Duss

Key Vikings: Jr. QB Christopher Hernandez; Sr. DL Anthony Lopez, Sr. RB/CB Jaden Allen

Breakdown: Corona del Mar, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 preseason poll, opens the season with a home game against Downey at Davidson Field ... The Sea Kings last played Downey in 2017 on the same field, losing 49-42 to the Vikings in the quarterfinals of the Division 4 playoffs ... Downey, which finished 6-6 last season and in third place in the San Gabriel Valley League, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs before losing 35-28 to Perris Citrus Hill. The Vikings are back in Division 4 this season ... Downey lost most of its top skill players from last season and Hernandez is in his first year at starting quarterback. That’s a contrast to Corona del Mar, which returns 10 starters on offense, including the University of Washington-bound Garbers and Redman and the Stanford-bound Humphreys ... CdM has won 10 of its last 12 nonleague games since 2016.

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
