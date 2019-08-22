Week 0 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Wildomar Elsinore

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Elsinore High in Wildomar

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. SS Jerry Ngo

Key Tigers: Sr. QB/FS James Brady; Sr. RB Gavin Van Cott; Sr. RB/SS Gemini Batimana

Breakdown: The Chris Anderson era begins at Fountain Valley as the Barons travel for their Week 0 game ... Anderson, who spent eight years as the offensive line coach at Newport Harbor and last year in the same job at Corona del Mar, will make his high school head coaching debut ... Russell will start at quarterback for Fountain Valley after last year’s starter, Josh Stupin, transferred to Villa Park ... Fountain Valley will be trying for its third straight season-opening win ... The Barons open the season ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 7, a spot behind Sunset League foe Huntington Beach. Elsinore is among others receiving votes in the division ... Elsinore finished 4-7 last season, and in third place in the four-team Sunbelt League ... The Tigers do return Brady at quarterback along with their top two running backs, Van Cott (686 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last year) and Batimana (518 yards and seven touchdowns).

