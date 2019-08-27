CdM goalkeeper Kyle Cord is Sunset League Player of the Year in boys’ lacrosse

Corona del Mar High goalkeeper Kyle Cord earned the Sunset League Player of the Year award for the 2019 boys’ lacrosse season.

The Sea Kings (17-4, 5-1 in league) had attacker Richard Eusey, midfielder Simon Hall, defender Evan Stein, long-stick midfielder Tate Jackson and short-stick midfielder Connor Schimmelpfennig named to the all-league first team.

CdM, which finished in second place in the league, lost to St. Margaret’s in the semifinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs.

Newport Harbor, the Sunset League champion, had attacker Rhett Farmer, midfielders Aidan Goltz and Hutton Wooters, defenders William Vasquez and Jack Whelan and face-off specialist Michael Morrison placed on the first team.

Newport Harbor went 13-9 overall and 6-0 in the league. Mark Todd received the Coach of the Year award. Farmer was also recognized with a Scholar Athlete award.

Edison (10-8, 3-3) finished the season in fourth place in the league. Choi also shared the league’s Scholar Athlete honor.

Huntington Beach (11-7, 2-4) the fifth-place team in the league, had attacker Dylan MacDonald put on the first team.

Marina (6-9, 1-5) placed sixth, and Laguna Beach (1-14, 0-6) finished seventh in the league.

Attacker Logan Ip, defender George Busick, long-stick midfielder Nick Meisenheimer and face-off specialist Lucas Newton garnered second-team honors for CdM.

The Sailors’ second-team nominations were midfielder Jackson Sawall, defender Henry Elliott and short-stick midfielder Tyler Freund.

Edison attacker Drake Choi and defender Kyle Briggs earned second-team nods.

Midfielder Brody MacDonald and goalkeeper Louis Penaflor made the second team for the Oilers.

