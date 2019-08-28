High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ volleyball handed second loss by Pacifica

The Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team dropped its nonleague match at Pacifica 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs (6-2) will travel to take on Loara on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Santa Ana 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The visiting Tritons dropped Wednesday’s nonleague match by a score of 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10.

Pacifica Christian (1-2) remains on the road to face Rowland Heights Southlands Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

