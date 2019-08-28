Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ volleyball handed second loss by Pacifica

tn-dpt-sp-cm-costa-mesa-godinez-5.JPG
Costa Mesa’s Malia Tufuga (15) and Lorelei Hobbis (1), pictured blocking a shot against Godinez on Aug. 20, were unable to lead the Mustangs to a win at Pacifica on Wednesday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Aug. 28, 2019
10:51 PM
Share

The Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team dropped its nonleague match at Pacifica 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs (6-2) will travel to take on Loara on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Santa Ana 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The visiting Tritons dropped Wednesday’s nonleague match by a score of 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10.

Pacifica Christian (1-2) remains on the road to face Rowland Heights Southlands Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

