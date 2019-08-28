Week 1 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Torrance

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Westminster High

Key Vikings: Jr. QB Jack Miller (seven of 14 passing for 191 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB Pharoah Rush (14 carries for 112 yards and one TD; 34 receiving yards and one TD); Sr. LB Nathan O’Rourke

Key Tartars: Jr. QB Mat McComas; Sr. RB/DB Thomas Aceves; Sr. RB/ILB Nathan Diaz

Breakdown: Marina (1-0) moved up from others receiving votes to the No. 10 spot in this week’s CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll ... The Vikings opened the season last week with a 33-20 comeback win at Laguna Hills, rallying from a 14-point deficit in the first half ... Rush had 146 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Vikings ... Torrance opens its season with Thursday’s game, but for Marina, it’s the third straight year that the Vikings have played Torrance in their second game of the season. They won the game the previous two years, including last year’s 31-0 victory ... Torrance, from the Pioneer League, went 2-8 last year and has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons ... With a victory Thursday, Marina will earn its third 2-0 start in the last four years.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber .