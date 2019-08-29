Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Andy Thomas returns to coach Laguna Beach boys’ soccer

Laguna Beach vs. Estancia
Laguna Beach’s Sterling Butler (3) and Estancia’s Charlie Segura battle for the ball in a match in Costa Mesa on Feb. 6, 2018.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
9:22 PM
Laguna Beach High athletic director Lance Neal announced Thursday that Andy Thomas will return for a second stint with the Breakers as boys’ soccer coach, pending final approval by the Laguna Beach Unified School District school board.

Thomas had a successful eight-year run from 1997-2004, during which his teams compiled an overall record of 89-75-21. Under Thomas, the Breakers won three CIF Southern Section titles.

Daniel Richards stepped down as head coach of the Breakers earlier this month, owing to his duties as an assistant coach with the Cal Poly Pomona women’s soccer program and the Pateadores club soccer program.

Over nine seasons at the helm for Laguna Beach, Richards guided the Breakers to an overall record of 64-62-38, which included a mark of 32-37-17 in league matches.

Laguna Beach also qualified for the playoffs five times under Richards, with the last appearance coming in 2017.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
