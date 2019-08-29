Week 1 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Western

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Oilers: Sr. QB Brady Gardner (17 of 33 passing for 137 yards, one TD and two INTs); Sr. DE Brandon Bova (three sacks and a forced fumble); Sr. WR/SS Luke Adelman (two catches for 20 yards and one TD)

Key Pioneers: Sr. QB Isiah Del Toro (18 of 32 passing for 146 yards and two INTs; six carries for 30 yards); Sr. WR/CB Caine Savage (10 catches for 125 yards; one carry for 21 yards; one kickoff return TD); Sr. WR/FS Cassius Savage (two catches for 10 yards)

Breakdown: The Oilers defense made its presence felt in Week 0 with four sacks, a safety and an interception. Huntington Beach, however, did not get enough offensive contributions against Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, losing 15-8 … Senior tight end Christian Moore, a Kansas State commit, did not play in the opener due to an ankle injury. Oilers coach Brett Brown said that Moore participated in practice on Wednesday and will be a game-time decision … Huntington Beach won a 48-38 shootout at Western last season, but the Pioneers also struggled to put points on the board in their first game, losing to Pasadena Muir 26-6 … Twin brothers Caine and Cassius Savage, who have committed to Arizona State and San Diego State, respectively, give the reigning CIF Southern Section Division 11 champions explosive weapons if they can get the ball in space.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.