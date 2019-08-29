Week 1 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Aptos

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Aptos High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (17 of 28 passing for 191 yards and one TD, two INTs); Jr. RB/CB Justin McCoy (16 carries for 88 yards and one TD); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi (one INT, one blocked punt); Sr. WR Aidan Goltz (five catches for 42 yards)

Key Mariners: Sr. FB/DT Josh Powell; Sr. FB/MLB Dre Gomez; Sr. TE/ILB Casey Bailey

Breakdown: The Sailors (1-0), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 9 and coming off a 26-10 victory over Woodbridge, travel to Northern California to face an Aptos team that is opening its season … Newport Harbor dominated defensively against Woodbridge, producing four turnovers and a safety, but Aptos appears to present a significant challenge despite losing its quarterback (Hunter Matys) and leading running back (Marcos Reyes) from last year to graduation … Aptos went 11-3 last season and won the CIF Central Coast Section Open Division III title, the Mariners’ fourth section title in six years. Aptos advanced to the Northern California Regional Division IV title game before losing 28-20 to Oakland McClymonds … Powell had 801 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Mariners last year … Newport Harbor has not started a season 2-0 since 2016.

