High School Roundup: Ocean View girls’ golf tops Costa Mesa in Orange Coast League opener

Senior Kristen Cotton earned medalist honors as the Ocean View High girls’ golf team beat Costa Mesa 262-279 on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League opener and season opener at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

Cotton shot six-over-par 41 for Ocean View.

Julia Schwartzmann led Costa Mesa with a round of 54.

Estancia 263, Westminster 273: Lexi Thorpe led the Eagles with an eight-over-par 44 in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League opener at Meadowlark Golf Club.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 15, Mater Dei 3: Hannah Jervis and Reece Kenerson each won two singles sets for the Sea Kings in Wednesday’s nonleague road match.

Cate Montgomery and Lauren Jones each won one singles set for CdM (2-0). The doubles teams of Ella Jacobs and Anya Kennedy, as well as Irasema Loredo and Katie Barnes, also won one set.

