Week 2 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Woodbridge

tn-dpt-sp-fv-fountain-valley-football-preview-20190808-3.jpg
Fountain Valley’s Blake Anderson goes up for a ball during practice on Aug. 8.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2019
4:25 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell (23 of 50 passing for 293 yards, two TDs and four INTs); Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (38 carries for 190 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (13 catches for 202 yards)

Key Warriors: Sr. RB/LB Max Tipple (18 carries for 66 yards and one TD); Jr. WR/DB Carry Rainey (six catches for 121 yards; one INT); Jr. WR/FS Tommy Prince (one INT)

Breakdown: First-year Fountain Valley coach Chris Anderson remains in search of his first win … The Barons (0-2) were in the game during last week’s 19-14 loss at North Torrance, despite a trying night for Russell, who threw four interceptions … Fountain Valley has seen the same cast of characters step up in its two games thus far. Ciok has led the team in rushing both games and scored a touchdown in each. Blake Anderson has led the Barons in receiving yards both games, going off for eight catches and 126 yards in a 27-13 season-opening loss at Wildomar Elsinore … Woodbridge’s passing game has also struggled. The Warriors (0-2) have yet to score a touchdown through the air while deploying Ethan Assayag and Tate Smith in a two-quarterback system.

SportsFountain Valley
Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
