Week 2 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Woodbridge

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell (23 of 50 passing for 293 yards, two TDs and four INTs); Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (38 carries for 190 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (13 catches for 202 yards)

Key Warriors: Sr. RB/LB Max Tipple (18 carries for 66 yards and one TD); Jr. WR/DB Carry Rainey (six catches for 121 yards; one INT); Jr. WR/FS Tommy Prince (one INT)

Breakdown: First-year Fountain Valley coach Chris Anderson remains in search of his first win … The Barons (0-2) were in the game during last week’s 19-14 loss at North Torrance, despite a trying night for Russell, who threw four interceptions … Fountain Valley has seen the same cast of characters step up in its two games thus far. Ciok has led the team in rushing both games and scored a touchdown in each. Blake Anderson has led the Barons in receiving yards both games, going off for eight catches and 126 yards in a 27-13 season-opening loss at Wildomar Elsinore … Woodbridge’s passing game has also struggled. The Warriors (0-2) have yet to score a touchdown through the air while deploying Ethan Assayag and Tate Smith in a two-quarterback system.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.