High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ tennis routs Crean Lutheran

Talia Baia won twice in singles as the Newport Harbor High girls’ tennis team beat Crean Lutheran 15-3 in a nonleague home match Thursday.

The doubles teams of Amra Barton and Kendall Solomon, as well as Avery Wooden and Trish Harano, both swept for Newport Harbor (2-2).

The Sailors play St. Margaret’s on Friday at Saddleback College at 3 p.m.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Santiago 1: Malia Tufuga led the visiting Mustangs with 12 kills in a 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 nonleague victory on Thursday.

Sophia Maniaci had seven kills, and Emily Paulson added six kills for Costa Mesa (11-7).

Ocean View 3, Santa Fe 2: The host Seahawks snapped a four-match losing streak with a 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11 win on Thursday.

University 3, Marina 1: Reese Rosas had a team-high 10 kills, but the Vikings lost Thursday’s nonleague home match 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22.

Helen McMullin added eight kills for Marina (2-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

Studio City Harvard-Westlake 5, Newport Harbor 1: Junior captain Lindsay Blanchfield scored for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague match on the road.

Junior goalkeeper Cadence Cockrell made 16 saves for the Sailors (1-2).

