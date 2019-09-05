Week 2 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Orange Lutheran

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High

Key Chargers: Jr. QB Jacob Hanlon (13 of 21 passing for 221 yards, four TDs and one INT); Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (13 of 22 passing for 209 yards and two TDs; six carries for 65 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (15 carries for 98 yards and four TDs; three catches for 10 yards; 14 tackles)

Key Lancers: Sr. RB Cooper Vander Hill (43 carries for 208 yards and two TDs; one catch for six yards); So. WR Malik Blackmon (10 catches for 135 yards and two TDs); Sr. MLB Tayber Tomanek (20 tackles and one sack)

Breakdown: Edison began the season as the only Sunset League team not to appear in the CIF Southern Section rankings. Wins in their first two games have seen the Chargers climb the latter, and they now are receiving votes in the Division 3 poll … The Chargers have utilized a true timeshare between Hanlon and Boyles at quarterback, and the offense is averaging 53.5 points per game. Senior wide receiver Cole Koffler has turned six catches into 194 yards and three touchdowns … Orange Lutheran (1-1) is coming off a 56-14 loss at No. 3-ranked Corona Centennial. In their opener, the Lancers earned a 27-21 win over San Juan Hills, a team that Edison went 1-1 against last season (including a 22-15 loss in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs).

