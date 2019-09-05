Week 2 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. La Quinta

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Orange Coast College

Key Eagles: Sr. RB/OLB Nathan Pacheco (16 carries for 56 yards; nine tackles); Sr. FB/MLB Gannon Griffin (nine tackles); Jr. DE Cameron Ruehling (one sack)

Key Aztecs: Sr. QB/FS Andrew Rumble; Jr. SB/CB Long Phan; Jr. SB/LB Andrew Le

Breakdown: Estancia came into the season with a brand-new backfield. Starting quarterback Kyle Blinn and running back Beto Sotomayor were both injured in the Eagles’ opener, a 10-0 loss to Loara … Blinn remains in concussion protocol, asking more questions of the Eagles (0-1), who managed just 108 yards of total offense … Pacheco stood out in assuming a larger offensive role after Sotomayor sustained an ankle injury at the end of the first half against the Saxons. Eagles coach Mike Bargas said that Sotomayor is questionable to play against the Aztecs (0-1), but even if he does, Estancia will use a running-back-by-committee approach … Estancia did not allow a touchdown on defense against Loara. If the Eagles can get a similar defensive showing, they could score enough points to change their luck against a La Quinta team that lost its opener 42-14 against Anaheim at Glover Stadium on Aug. 29.

