High School Roundup: CdM girls’ volleyball wins Silver Bracket of Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament

tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-volleyball-trabuco-20190822-1.jpg
Corona del Mar High’s Molly Joyce, shown in action on Aug. 22, helped the Sea Kings win the Silver Bracket of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Sep. 7, 2019
8:37 PM
The Corona del Mar High girls’ volleyball team won three matches on Saturday to win the Division 1 Silver Bracket of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament at Huntington Beach High.

The Sea Kings defeated Huntington Beach 25-17, 26-24, Beckman 40-38, 25-19, and San Juan Hills 25-17, 22-25, 15-13.

CdM is now 5-3 this season.

Edison (8-6) won the Bronze Bracket, which was played at Newport Harbor High. The Chargers defeated San Clemente 17-25, 25-8, 15-9, Newport Harbor 25-23, 25-14, and Temecula Great Oak 25-13, 25-18.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Huntington Beach High finished third on Saturday at Santa Barbara High, defeating Woodbridge 10-9 in the third-place match.

The Oilers (5-1) lost to eventual tournament champion Los Angeles Loyola 14-11 in the semifinals.

Daily Pilot Staff
