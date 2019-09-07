High School Roundup: CdM girls’ volleyball wins Silver Bracket of Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament

The Corona del Mar High girls’ volleyball team won three matches on Saturday to win the Division 1 Silver Bracket of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament at Huntington Beach High.

The Sea Kings defeated Huntington Beach 25-17, 26-24, Beckman 40-38, 25-19, and San Juan Hills 25-17, 22-25, 15-13.

CdM is now 5-3 this season.

Edison (8-6) won the Bronze Bracket, which was played at Newport Harbor High. The Chargers defeated San Clemente 17-25, 25-8, 15-9, Newport Harbor 25-23, 25-14, and Temecula Great Oak 25-13, 25-18.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Advertisement

Huntington Beach High finished third on Saturday at Santa Barbara High, defeating Woodbridge 10-9 in the third-place match.

The Oilers (5-1) lost to eventual tournament champion Los Angeles Loyola 14-11 in the semifinals.