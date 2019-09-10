High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo beats Foothill

Senior left-hander Tommy Kennedy scored a team-high four goals as the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team beat Foothill 14-8 on Tuesday in a nonleague road match.

Ike Love, Sam Allen, Reed Stemler and Ben Liechty each scored twice for the Sailors (3-0), ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Foothill is ranked No. 10.

Goalkeeper Blake Jackson made nine saves for Newport Harbor.

Marina 11, Los Amigos 3: The Vikings scored six goals in the second quarter of Tuesday’s nonleague win at Ocean View High.

Marina (6-4), ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 5, also beat Ocean View 15-4 on Monday. Vincent Labonte and Sean Harvey each scored four goals.

Palos Verdes 7, Laguna Beach 5 (OT): The Breakers, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, fell to 2-1 after Tuesday’s nonleague loss at home to the No. 12-ranked Sea Kings.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Capistrano Valley 1: Ella Tyus had 14 kills to lead the visiting Breakers to a 25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 25-12 nonleague victory on Tuesday.

Piper Naess had 12 kills and Sophie Reavis added 10 kills for Laguna Beach (15-4).

The Breakers remain on the road to face JSerra at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Edison 3, Villa Park 0: Nikki Logan led the visiting Chargers with 11 kills in a 25-18, 25-11, 25-23 nonleague win on Tuesday.

Emily Sparks handed out 29 assists, Haley Paschal added seven kills, and Kelly McCloskey had six kills for Edison (9-6).

Huntington Beach 3, Newport Harbor 0: Xolani Hodel had 14 kills, as the host Oilers swept 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Tuesday.

Claire Robbins had eight kills, and Heather Edwards added seven kills for Huntington Beach (18-7).

Downey 3, Marina 2: The Vikings fell short in a nonleague road match on Tuesday by a score of 23-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-7.

Marina dropped to 4-7.

Tustin 3, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs dropped Tuesday’s nonleague road match 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.

Costa Mesa is 11-8.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Sage Hill 13, Fairmont Prep 5: The Lightning swept in doubles in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League opener at La Habra Tennis Club.

The teams of Lauren Avenatti and Kimi Reddy, Madison Dao and Julia Yuen, as well a Courtney Dvis and Michelle Zheng, all swept for Sage Hill (2-4). Miya Stuss and Kana Byrd each won twice in singles.

Sage Hill also beat Newport Harbor 10-8 on Monday in a nonleague match, as Karina Grover, Stauss and Byrd all swept in singles.

Palos Verdes 13, Corona del Mar 5: Hannah Jervis, Reece Kenerson and Alden Mulroy all won one singles set for Corona del Mar in Tuesday’s nonleague match at home.

CdM dropped to 2-2.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Westminster 269, Costa Mesa 275: The Mustangs’ Bella Rice was the individual medalist with a 14-over-par 49 in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda Course.

Costa Mesa is 0-2 in the league.

Estancia 240, Western 257: Lexi Jaeger medaled for the Eagles with a score of 41 in Monday’s Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Golf Course.

Estancia improved to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington Beach 10, Thousand Oaks Westlake 0: The Oilers improved to 5-0-1 after Tuesday’s nonleague win at home.

Huntington Beach travels to Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Thursday.

Edison 12, Thousand Oaks 0: The visiting Chargers picked up their first win of the season in Tuesday’s nonleague game.

Edison is 1-1.

