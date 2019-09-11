High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ volleyball beats Santa Ana Valley

Junior middle blocker Tarah Harmon led the Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team with seven kills in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 victory at Santa Ana Valley in a nonleague match on Wednesday.

Senior opposite Malia Tufuga also had four service aces for the Mustangs (12-8).

GIRLS’ GOLF

Huntington Beach 189, Newport Harbor 212: Wa Yeung Tong of Newport Harbor was the individual medalist with an even-par 35 in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

The Oilers improved to 4-0.

Sabrina Nesbitt (39), Camille Waltos (45), Courtney Ima (46) and Asal Kalantar (47) also scored for Newport Harbor.

The Sailors play rival Corona del Mar in the Battle of the Bay at Costa Mesa Country Club on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Estancia 220, Ocean View 237: Lexi Thorpe and Lexi Jaeger both carded the low score of nine-over-par 40 to lead the Eagles in an Orange Coast League match on Wednesday at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Estancia is 4-0-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Edison 191, Fountain Valley 195: Madison Le shot a three-under-par 33, earning individual medalist honors for the Barons in Wednesday’s match at Mile Square Golf Course.

Erin Johnson (35) and Chaemin Kim (36) led the Chargers.

FIELD HOCKEY

West Hills Chaminade 2, Newport Harbor 0: The Sailors fell to 1-3 after Wednesday’s nonleague loss at home.

